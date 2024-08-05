Obituary: Tammy S White (1968-2024)

Tammy S White, 56, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at her home on August 2, 2024 surrounded by close family. Born in Marion, OH on March 27, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Barbara (Wittstruck) Dunn.

Although she was born in Ohio, Tammy was a proud Newporter. Tammy, known to many as “TC” attended Rogers High School where she was a star basketball player and a standout student. As a young mother, Tammy worked a full time job while furthering her education at Roger Williams University, where she received her associates degree in business management. She then went on to work as a Financial Analyst for 30 plus years at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport.

Tammy was a social butterfly with a beautiful smile that could light up a room. She was a selfless woman with a pure heart and an infectious personality.

On occasion, she enjoyed dancing, singing, and playing pool with her sisters and friends. Most of all, she loved to travel and make memories with her family. Tammy’s children were her pride and joy, and her grandchildren were her WORLD!

Tammy leaves behind three children; Desha Peer, Denee Peer, and Davon White, her nephew Baron White, and her beloved grandchildren, Denijah Peer, Juelz Peer, Davon White, Jr., and Demari White. She also leaves her sister Sherry Dupree and many nieces and nephews and tons of extended family and friends.

In addition to her mother Barbara A. Dunn, she is preceded in death by her sister Deborah A. White.

Tammy touched so many lives, she will be deeply missed. May she rest in eternal peace.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Memorial donations may be made to support the children and grandchildren HERE at bottom of page..

