Obituary: Dennis Reddy (1957-2024)

Dennis Reddy, 66, of Middletown passed away August 1, 2024, at Newport Hospital supported by his friends and loved ones following a long illness.

Originally from New York, New York, Dennis and his family, relocated to Rhode Island when he was four. They settled in Middletown where Dennis attended Gaudet Middle School and graduated Middletown High School. He was an outstanding student, especially history, and an avid reader. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and golf. As a dedicated Red Sox fan, he watched the team on TV with great enthusiasm, whenever possible. It was the last program he watched before passing.

His true love was golf. Dennis frequented several Rhode Island courses. As a member of the AOH Golf League, he looked forward to playing Mondays at Jamestown Golf Course. As his strength weakened, he put the clubs aside and rode the carts coaching some of the players. He was respected and loved as a true gentleman of the game.

Dennis worked several positions for the City of Newport and the State over the years. His philosophy was “no job was beneath him”. In the workforce, he had a reputation for being kind, giving and friendly.

He was member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. Dennis eventually served as the Grand Knight for the Middletown Lodge #256. He was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Dennis E. Collins Division #1 Newport and the Elks Newport Lodge #104. Dennis spent many hours at both clubs sharing stories and discussing historical events. He, proudly, was a member of the Newport Rugby Football Club for many years serving as team cinematographer.

Dennis was a devout Catholic. He attended mass regularly and served as church usher for years.

Dennis is survived by his sister Pat, her daughter Kasey and his Aunt Pat. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Reddy, and his brother.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, August 6 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 7 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis’ memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840, www.stmarynewport.org.

