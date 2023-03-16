Obituary: Theodore “Teddy” George Cotsoridis (1953-2023)

Theodore “Teddy” George Cotsoridis, son of the late George & Irene (Georgantis) Cotsoridis was born March 11, 1953, in Newport, RI and died on his 70th birthday, March 11, 2023, at Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River, MA.

He was the loving and pampered husband of Maureen (Donnelly) Cotsoridis for 40 years.

Teddy was a proud Greek and a lifelong member of Newport’s St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church (where his late Uncle Paul Cotsoridis was Choir Director for over half a century).

With a rebellious spirit (and clear authority issues), Teddy always wanted to be his own boss, and started flipping real estate before even graduating Rogers High School in 1971. He spent years exploring entrepreneurial roles in various, colorful industries where he wouldn’t have to answer to anyone: antiques, lobstering, jeweling, and, most successfully, owning, and operating Aquidneck Island’s iconic Rainbow Cab for more than 25 years – an industry in which he made lifelong, cherished friends.

Teddy loved a good laugh and appreciated humor maybe more than anything else. He could play gruff but was never able to let that overshadow the profound generosity and love in his heart, which he gave to so many people. He will be truly missed.

Our family is grateful to Dr. Abadi, Dr. Nataraj, and all the wonderful nurses at the Tiverton Kidney Center for giving us extra time with our beloved patriarch.

In addition to his wife Maureen, Teddy is survived by daughters Nicole Allen (Boynton) and Stephanie Cotsoridis (Shannon Bowman), son Anthony Cotsoridis (Karen Chaves), and wonderful grandchildren: Paige Labrecque, Peyton Bowman, Jalayah Bowman, Niko Allen, and Otis Allen. He also leaves behind big brother Charles “Dino” Cotsoridis (Christine); sisters-in-law Susan Heffner (Charles) and Sandra Henderson (Robert); brothers-in-law Humphrey J. “Harp” Donnelly IV (Tricia), Stephen Donnelly (Barbara), and Patrick Donnelly (Raquel); nieces Shari Donnelly (Angelo Correira), Julie Henderson, and Andrea Winquist (Michael); nephews Jason Cotsoridis (Christina) and Robert Henderson (Beth); and beloved Jack Russells, Rosie & Lily; as well as other treasured nephews and nieces, cousins, and honorary grandchildren.

Along with parents George and Irene, Teddy was predeceased by his brother Peter Cotsoridis; mother and father-in-law Barbara and Humphrey J. “Harp” Donnelly III (Newport’s prized mayor); sister-in-law Marilyn Donnelly; and his favorite child, Shorty Girl.

A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Spyridon’s Endowment Fund, by visiting www.stspyridonchurch.org/give.

