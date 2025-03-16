Obituary: Virginia Ann Jennings (1931-2025)

Virginia Ann Jennings, beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2025, at the age of 93. Born on December 17, 1931, in Middletown, Rhode Island, Virginia lived a life characterized by her loving spirit, kind heart, and unwavering dedication to her family and community.

A Rogers High School graduate, Virginia devoted much of her professional life to serving as a secretary for Larry Nunes Insurance, Dr. Douglas Wilson, and also worked on the Navy Base. Her warmth and compassion extended beyond her work, as she was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where she participated actively in the life of the parish.

Virginia is remembered not only for her professional accomplishments but also for her generous spirit. She volunteered her time at the St. Joseph’s soup kitchen, embodying her belief in giving back to those in need. Her caring and protective nature made her a pillar of strength for her family and friends, and her fun-loving personality brought joy to all who knew her.

She leaves behind her devoted husband, Sidney Jennings, and her loving daughter, Karen Miller (Michael), Lynne Nevins (Patrick), Michael Vaillancourt (Ann Marie), her son in law, Russell Combra, and former daughter in law, Nancy Kehew-Vaillancourt. She will also be missed by her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Virginia’s legacy is one of compassion, faith, and devotion, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia Botelho, her daughter, Donna Combra, and her siblings, Almorinda Medeiros, Agnes Michael, Olga DeMello, Louis Botelho, Manuel Botelho, Alfred Botelho, Joseph Botelho, George Botelho, Richard Botelho, and Frank Botelho.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Virginia’s honor on March 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, at Spring St. and Williams St, Newport.

Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local charities that reflect Virginia’s commitment to helping those in need, keeping her spirit of generosity alive in the community, St. Joseph’s or St. Mary’s soup kitchens.

Virginia Ann Jennings will be remembered for her love, kindness, and the profound impact she made in the lives of those around her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

