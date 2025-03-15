Obituary: Ronald Silvia (1960-2025)

With heavy yet grateful hearts, we announce the passing of Ronald Joseph Silvia, passed away on February 25, 2025, at the age of 64. Born on November 3, 1960, in Newport, Rhode Island, Ron was a beloved father, and friend, whose spirit lit up the lives of those lucky enough to know him.

Ron spent his days working as a Parts Advisor, where his expertise and genuine kindness made a lasting impression on colleagues and clients alike. Beyond his dedication to work, he was a man of many passions. A proud member of the Viking Riders and the Fraternal Order of Police, he cherished camaraderie and shared adventure with fellow enthusiasts. An avid NASCAR fan, Ron devotedly cheered for his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon, displaying the same enthusiasm and loyalty he reserved for his beloved New England Patriots.

Those who had the pleasure of dancing with Ron will remember him as a vibrant spirit, never shying away from joy and laughter. He was a steadfast supporter of his family and friends, always ready with a kind word or helping hand. Ron’s warm heart and generous nature earned him countless friends and left an indelible mark on the community he adored.

Ron is survived by his his daughter, Annemarie Silvia; his son, Ryan Silvia; and best friends, Tommy and Robby Ney.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Constance Silvia; and his brother, William Silvia, Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Mr. Silvia’s burial will take place on Friday, March 21, 2025, at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln., Middletown. For those that wish to join the Funeral Procession, please arrive at Memorial Funeral Home at 12:45pm.