Obituary: William “Bill” F. Flowers

William “Bill” F. Flowers, 83, of Middletown, RI, passed away in Rhode Island Hospital on May 19, 2024. He was the husband of Patricia (McGrath) Flowers for 64 years.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Frank R. and Elvira (Botelho) Flowers.

Bill was an avid basketball player when he wasn’t working. He was born with a hammer in his hand. He coached Newport Hockey for a decade and was the vice president of the league, instrumental in the inception of the league and left a lasting impact on the players he mentored. His talents extended beyond the sports field as he learned carpentry at a young age, building houses with his father, and spent his life in the house that his father built and made lifelong friends. He continued that legacy by assisting his own children and grandsons in building their homes. He was always eager to assist with any project and connect people with the help they needed. He was a man of many talents, working his way up to a managerial position at Newport Electric (now Rhode Island Energy) after starting as a custodian.

Bill ran his own businesses, relying on word of mouth and his reputation for quality workmanship. If he didn’t know how to do something, he knew someone who did. His business model and currency was “trading favors.”

He was an avid golfer and mechanic, and in general a good friend. He always kept busy demonstrating his diverse interests and strong relationships with those around him. He was a dedicated member of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand and share his skills with others.

Bill is survived by his wife Patricia, his children; Susan (Frank) Coyne, of Middletown, Stephen (Nadine) Flowers, of Little Compton, Frank (Athena) Flowers, of Portsmouth, his grandchildren; Brian, Shaughn, Cora, Jordan, Lauren, and his great-grandchildren; SJ, Kiernan, William, Oliver.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Beirola.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 24, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 W. Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow in Middletown Cemetery, Wyatt Road, Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, 02871, or to the Middletown Fire Department, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI, 02842.

The Flowers family would like to thank Dr. Robert Cicchelli and Dr. Christopher Luttman for their years of care as well as thank the Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice, especially Rebecca Shuttlesworth RN and Mauren Zeigler RN, Evelyn Sullivan PT and Amy Hill CNA, who Bill enjoyed and trusted.