Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial Returns to Fort Adams for Memorial Day Weekend

The poignant Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial is set to be displayed at Fort Adams in Newport from May 24th to 27th, 2024, over Memorial Day Weekend. The exhibit will be open to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and on Monday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

First launched by Operation Stand Down RI in 2016, the Memorial originally presented nearly 7,000 combat boots, each adorned with a flag and a placard. Each boot symbolizes a U.S. service member who has lost their life in the Global War on Terror since September 11, 2001. This year, the Memorial will feature 7,000 boots, reflecting the continued sacrifices made by the military community.

Attached to each boot is a placard displaying the name, photo, and biographical information of the fallen service member, along with their military branch, rank, and details of their death. The Memorial is meticulously updated each year to honor additional U.S. service members who have been killed in the line of duty.

The boots are organized alphabetically and by state and U.S. territory, making it easier for visitors with personal connections to locate a specific hero’s boot. Often, family members, friends, and comrades of the fallen can be seen quietly paying their respects and leaving mementos at the site. Since its inception, the Memorial has drawn over ten thousand visitors from across the country each Memorial Day Weekend.

Originally displayed at Roger Williams Park in Providence for its first three years, the Memorial moved to Fort Adams State Park in Newport in 2019. Fort Adams, one of the oldest military posts in the United States, provides a fitting and solemn backdrop for this moving tribute.

Admission to the Memorial is free for all attendees, offering an accessible opportunity for the public to honor and remember the ultimate sacrifices made by U.S. service members.

