Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower Open for Climbing on Memorial Day

In observance of Memorial Day, Newport’s historic Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower will welcome visitors on Monday, May 27th. The tower will be open from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM, allowing the public a rare opportunity to ascend the landmark and enjoy the stunning views it offers.

Built in 1929 as a World War I memorial, the Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower is normally closed to the public, making this annual event a special occasion for both locals and visitors.

All are welcome to join in this annual observance. The opening of the Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower on Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals in service to our country.



