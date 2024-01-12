Patriots hire Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick as he becomes first Black head coach in Patriots history

Just a day after parting ways with their longtime head coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots are set to name Jerod Mayo as their new leader, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots bypassed the typical NFL hiring procedures and expedited Mayo’s appointment due to the succession plan embedded in the contract extension he inked last offseason.

Mayo becomes the first Black head coach in Patriots history.

Mayo, a first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2008 NFL draft, devoted his entire playing career to the Patriots, retiring after the 2015 season. A formidable linebacker, he showcased his prowess in 103 games, amassing an impressive 905 total tackles. Serving as captain for seven consecutive seasons (2009-15), Mayo played a pivotal role in the Patriots’ triumph as the 2014 Super Bowl Champions.

His standout performances earned him Pro Bowl nods in 2010 and 2012, leading the league in tackles during those seasons. Additionally, Mayo secured a spot on the 2010 Associated Press All-Pro First Team. Notably, he became the second Patriots player to clinch the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Transitioning seamlessly into coaching, Mayo began his tenure as the inside linebackers coach with the Patriots in 2019. In his inaugural coaching season, he played a key role in shaping the defense, with standout player Dont’a Hightower earning his second Pro Bowl nod.

Under Mayo’s guidance in 2022, the Patriots’ defense ranked 8th in the league and tied for second in total takeaways. Notably, Mayo’s coaching prowess propelled Matthew Judon to achieve career-high sack totals in consecutive seasons, securing a prominent place in team history.

Mayo’s influence extended to other players, with Josh Uche achieving new career highs in 2022, including a notable three-sack performance against Arizona.

Born on February 23, 1986, in Hampton, Virginia, Mayo brings not only a wealth of football expertise but also a diverse background, having worked in finance for Optum before returning to the NFL. A family man, Mayo is the proud father of three daughters, Chya, Chyanne, and Chylo, as well as a son, Jerod Jr. With family ties in the Patriots organization, including his brother Deron serving as a strength & conditioning assistant coach since 2018, Jerod Mayo steps into the head coaching role with a rich legacy and a promising future for the New England Patriots.

Mayo, 37, will be formally introduced at a news conference next week. He will be the youngest coach in the NFL.

