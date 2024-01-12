Private Waterfront Cottage in Little Compton Listed at $2.5 Million

212 Round Pond Road | Little Compton, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,506 square feet | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $2.5 million

Discover tranquility at this charming abode situated at the end of a secluded private road, surrounded by a cluster of picturesque cottages. Positioned gracefully along the shoreline of Round Pond, this residence boasts breathtaking views of the Pond and vast acres of conservation land. Immaculately maintained, the home is move-in ready, featuring an open floor plan with versatile living spaces.

Recently upgraded with materials engineered to withstand the coastal climate, this dwelling offers a perfect blend of comfort and durability. Enjoy modern conveniences such as central air and solar panels, ensuring a sustainable and energy-efficient lifestyle. Expand your living experience with porches on both the east and west elevations, providing additional space for entertainment and relaxation during the warmer summer months.

Enhancing the allure of this property is its private setting, encompassing multiple lots adorned with mature coastal plantings. Revel in panoramic views over Long Pond, catch glimpses of the ocean, and take a leisurely stroll to nearby ocean beaches. This rare gem is a coveted offering in one of Sakonnet Point’s most sought-after seaside neighborhoods.

Please note that the buyer is responsible for covering the Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Tax upon the recording of the deed. Seize the opportunity to make this exceptional coastal retreat your own!