Patriots Set for Showdown Against Seahawks in Home Opener: Can New England Start 2-0 for the First Time Since 2019?

Get ready, Foxborough—this Sunday’s home opener at Gillette Stadium is shaping up to be a real nail-biter. Coming off a hard-fought 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pats are hoping to kick off the season with a 2-0 start for the first time since 2019. But they face a tough test: the Seattle Seahawks, also hungry for a win.

This matchup is far from routine. It marks the 20th meeting between these two teams, and history suggests a close contest is in store. The last time the Patriots and Seahawks faced off was in 2020, with New England falling just short in a 35-30 loss. Now, the Patriots have home-field advantage, but Seattle has spoiled a Patriots’ home opener before. In 1984, New England won 38-23, but in 1992, the Seahawks came out on top in a low-scoring 10-6 battle.

Overall, Seattle holds a slight 10-9 edge in the all-time series. However, New England fans won’t forget Super Bowl XLIX, where Malcolm Butler’s iconic goal-line interception sealed the Patriots’ win and left the Seahawks stunned. That game has added an extra level of intensity to this rivalry.

For the Patriots, this Sunday’s game represents more than just another notch in the win column. Securing a 2-0 start would be their first since 2019 and a sign of promising momentum for the season. In Week 1, the Patriots’ defense held the Bengals to just 10 points. If they can repeat that effort, it’ll mark the first time in five years they’ve opened the season with back-to-back defensive lockdowns. Additionally, the Patriots avoided any turnovers last week, and if they can manage another clean game, it will be the first time since 2017 they’ve started the season with two turnover-free outings.

There’s also a milestone on the line for head coach Jerod Mayo. If the Patriots win, Mayo would become the first Pats coach to go 2-0 in his debut season since Pete Carroll in 1997. With running back Rhamondre Stevenson powering the ground game and a defense that’s looking sharp, the Patriots could be on the verge of something special this year.

Both teams come into Sunday’s game at 1-0, but only one will remain unbeaten. Gillette Stadium is expected to be packed and loud, with fans hoping the Patriots can deliver a 2-0 start for the first time in half a decade.

The biggest question mark for New England? The passing game. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a modest showing in Week 1, throwing for just 120 yards without any turnovers, but his passing attack lacked firepower. He’ll face an even bigger challenge this week against the Seahawks’ strong secondary, anchored by corners Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, along with safeties Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins. If Brissett wants to give the Patriots’ receivers a chance, he’ll need to step up and take some risks.

As kickoff approaches, all eyes are on Foxborough, where a high-stakes clash between two 1-0 teams is set to unfold.

