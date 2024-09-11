Rhode Island Reports First EEE Case Since 2019, As Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Rise

Rhode Island is buzzing with concern as health officials confirm the state’s first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus this year. The patient, a Providence County resident in their 70s, marks the first EEE infection in the state since 2019—and the 11th since 1983. But that’s not all. The Department of Health also announced two probable cases of West Nile Virus (WNV), with one confirmed by the CDC. The latest WNV case involves a Newport County resident in their 60s.

“This is serious business,” warns RIDOH Director Jerome Larkin, MD, urging Rhode Islanders to ramp up their defenses against the bloodsucking pests. “We’re seeing more cases pop up not just here, but across Massachusetts and Connecticut. Now’s the time to protect yourself.”

Health officials are practically begging residents to avoid the outdoors at sunrise and sunset—prime mosquito time. If you can’t resist that morning jog or evening BBQ, long sleeves, pants, and EPA-approved bug spray with DEET are a must. And don’t think this is just a scare tactic—the numbers don’t lie. West Nile is already the most common mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., and with no vaccine in sight, it’s crucial to avoid getting bitten.

Screens, Sprays, and Smart-Scheduling

The message from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is clear: Get rid of mosquito breeding grounds. Standing water is a breeding paradise for mosquitoes, and just one cup can lead to hundreds of them. So, toss out anything that collects water—old tires, unused kiddie pools, and even clogged gutters.

And for you early risers and night owls, DEM suggests rescheduling outdoor activities, especially as fall sports ramp up. Schools and community centers are being told to consider “smart-scheduling” to minimize mosquito exposure during peak times.

Not Just a Human Problem: Horses at Risk Too

Mosquitoes don’t just target humans; they’re also after your prized pets. RIDOH warns that horses are especially vulnerable to WNV and EEE. If you’re a horse owner, vaccinate your animals and avoid turning them out during peak mosquito hours. Signs of trouble? Fever or stumbling could mean your horse is infected—so get that vet on speed dial.

EEE vs. West Nile: The Deadly Difference

Though rare, EEE is a killer—about 30% of people infected with the virus die, and survivors often suffer from long-term neurological damage. On the flip side, West Nile Virus is far more common, but less deadly, with only about 1 in 150 infections leading to severe illness. Still, health officials are taking no chances, especially since WNV cases typically rise as summer turns to fall.

With mosquito season still in full swing, RIDOH and DEM are ramping up prevention efforts, including last month’s aerial spraying over 3,000 acres of swamp in Westerly and South Kingstown.

Bottom line? Mosquito season isn’t over, and neither is the risk. So grab that bug spray and long sleeves—your health might just depend on it.

