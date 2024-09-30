Newport Gears Up for the 2024 ORC World Championship: Offshore Battle Begins Monday

After three days of rigorous inspections and preparations, the 2024 ORC World Championship is ready to set sail Monday from Newport, R.I. Organized by the New York Yacht Club in collaboration with the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC), this prestigious event will test the skill, endurance, and tactics of the 43 teams participating. The competition kicks off with a long offshore race designed to push the limits of each crew’s navigation abilities over the open seas.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time, the teams will leave Narragansett Bay and head into the Atlantic, where they will round various buoys and towers stretching from west of Montauk on Long Island to Buzzards Bay Tower. The finish line is set near Fort Adams in Newport Harbor, concluding the first leg of the week-long championship.

The fleet is divided into three classes, each with its own tailored course. The fastest six boats in Class 0 will tackle a grueling 231-mile course, while the 19 entries in Class A will navigate a 203-mile route. Class B’s 14 boats will face a challenging 177-mile journey. All courses are designed for an estimated completion time of 24 to 30 hours, with the teams facing moderate northeast breezes during the race.

“We’re using ORC’s Weather Routing Scoring for these courses, which are running more or less east-to-west,” said Ed Cesare, Chairman of New York YC’s Rating Rule and Measurement Committee. “The key factors in this race will be tactics and speed. With so many twists and turns, staying ahead of decisions on true-wind angles will be critical to making the right sail choices. Fatigue is also a big factor, as the race isn’t long enough for a full watch system, so balancing speed and rest will be essential.”

Navigating the busy waters near Montauk and Block Island adds another layer of complexity. “There’s a lot of traffic out there with commercial vessels and recreational fishermen, so it will keep everyone sharp,” Cesare noted. “Plus, the tidal currents in the area could have a big impact.”

The Offshore Racing Congress has been a leader in fair yacht racing since 1969, creating a transparent rating system for various boat types, from sportboats to superyachts. Since 1999, the ORC World Championship has drawn teams from across the globe to test their skills on the water. This year’s edition is no different, with competitors hailing from multiple countries to battle it out off the coast of Newport.

Many teams took the opportunity to get some final practice in today, rehearsing starts and short-course maneuvers in anticipation of the windward-leeward races scheduled for later in the week. Classes 0 and B sailed in course areas east of Brenton Reef, while Class A focused on their own drills.

Among the competitors, excitement is high. “Our team is really excited and ready to take on this event,” said Jesper Radich, tactician on Hanno Zeihm’s Marten 49 Moana from Germany. “We are the slower-rated boat in Class 0, but that could actually work in our favor during this kind of race.”

For some, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “We’ve been planning for this event all year,” said Connie Baris, owner of the J/122 Dire Wolf competing in Class B. “This is a bucket-list event, and we’re expecting a fantastic week of racing.”

Racing for the 2024 ORC World Championship begins Monday, Sept 30 with a 36-hour offshore race, followed by windward-leeward racing on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. A coastal race is also scheduled for Friday. Stay tuned for updates as the teams battle it out on the water for world championship glory.

