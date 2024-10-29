Newport Mansions Offer Exclusive Holiday Decorating Tours and Workshops

Have you ever wondered what it takes to decorate the Newport Mansions for the holiday season? Want to try making your own holiday wreath or learn how to arrange the perfect holiday floral display?

As the holiday season draws near, the opulent Newport Mansions are preparing to open their doors with a series of exclusive seasonal workshops that offer a rare look behind the scenes of their celebrated festive displays. From crafting your own holiday wreath to learning the finer points of floral arrangements, these limited-capacity events will begin ticket sales on Friday, November 1, promising an intimate experience of Newport’s winter enchantment.

Behind the Scenes: The Breakers Holiday Decorations

Step inside The Breakers, Newport’s most famous Gilded Age mansion, for a glimpse into the artistry of its holiday splendor. On Thursdays, December 5, 12, and 19, from 11 a.m. to noon, Jim Donahue, the mastermind behind the Preservation Society’s seasonal decor, will lead an insider’s tour through the property. Participants will be treated to Donahue’s expert tips on decorating and invited into the rarely seen attic space where the designs come to life. The event, taking place at 44 Ochre Point Avenue, is expected to draw enthusiasts of design and history alike.

Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop

For those wishing to bring a touch of Newport’s elegance into their own homes, the Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop offers a hands-on opportunity. Led by Jeff Curtis, Director of Gardens & Landscapes for the Preservation Society, this session will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to noon in The Breakers Greenhouse. With access to locally sourced materials, attendees will craft their own wreaths under Curtis’s guidance, creating unique seasonal adornments with professional finesse. The workshop will take place at 53 Coggeshall Avenue, behind The Breakers Stable & Carriage House.

Beyond Poinsettias: Floral Design for the Holidays

Rounding out the series is a festive evening event on Thursday, December 12, at 6 p.m. in The Breakers Greenhouse. Head Floral Designer Becky Bonnenfant and Linda Del Buono, Senior Buyer at R.J. Carbone Floral Distributors, will team up to lead a demonstration on arranging intricate holiday displays. As a highlight, one attendee will win a custom holiday arrangement to take home, designed by Bonnenfant herself.

With each session limited in attendance, the events are expected to fill quickly. Tickets will be available on the Preservation Society’s website, www.newportmansions.org/events, starting November 1. For those looking to infuse their holiday season with elegance and insider know-how, these Newport Mansions programs are certain to inspire.

