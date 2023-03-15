Police ID man found dead inside Middletown home

The Middletown Police have provided an update on the man found dead at his West Main Road home on Tuesday.

At approximately 11:30 am, Middletown Police Officers responded with the Middletown Fire Department to 916 West Main Road after friends requested a well-being check as the man had not been seen or heard from in a few days.

Once on scene, officers made entry into the residence and located the body of deceased thirty-nine-year-old John Edward-Corbett.

The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined and is being investigated by the Middletown Police Department Detective Division and the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office.

If anyone information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Lieutenant Tim Beck at 401-846-1144 ext. 7017 or tbeck@middletownri.com.

