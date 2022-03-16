Portsmouth Man Arrested for Indecent Solicitation of a Child

Steven Peterson, 26, of Portsmouth, was arrested on Tuesday by the Portsmouth Police for Indecent Solicitation of a Child.

A police investigation revealed that Peterson allegedly solicited a lewd photograph from a 15-year-old Portsmouth juvenile.

Peterson was taken into custody after police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Peterson was arraigned in 2nd division District Court Wednesday and released on a $10,000 secured bond, He is due back in court on April 28.

