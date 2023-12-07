Portsmouth Police Arrest Suspected Fentanyl Trafficker

On December 6, 2023, around 11:00 a.m., following an ongoing investigation, the Portsmouth Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Boyd’s Lane involving a suspected drug trafficker known to operate in the town. The individual behind the wheel was identified as Samantha Carfora, a 29-year-old formerly from Middletown, Rhode Island. Approximately 18 grams of suspected fentanyl were discovered and confiscated during the stop. The substance was subsequently confirmed as fentanyl through testing at Portsmouth Police Headquarters.

Carfora was apprehended on the spot and charged with the delivery of a controlled substance. Following her arrest, she was transported and arraigned at the 2nd Division District Court, where she was held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institute.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

