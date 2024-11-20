Obituary: Kenneth Andrews (1946-2024)

Kenneth Joseph Andrews was born on April 16, 1946, in Pawtucket, RI, to Marjorie (Edward) and Kenneth L. Andrews. The eldest of five children, Ken was predeceased by both his brothers Dennis and David, and is survived by his sisters, Mary Lou Goodby and Nancy Robins. He graduated from St. Raphael Academy in 1964, earned his BA from Providence College in 1968, and later completed his MBA at Bryant College.

While attending Providence College, Ken met the love of his life, Patricia Woodward. They married and spent 56 wonderful years together. Pat was by his side when he passed away on November 16, 2024, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ken and Pat were blessed with three children: Erika Sulkala of Grayslake, IL; Jeffrey Andrews (Cassie Beckwith) of Savannah, GA; and Sean Andrews (Lauren Hunt), who predeceased his father in 2016. Ken cherished his four grandchildren, Charlie and Caleigh Sulkala of Grayslake and Connor and Rowan Andrews of Savannah. He adored his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Ken also had a distinguished business career. After starting at Raytheon in Portsmouth, RI, he was drafted into the Army, attended Officer Candidate School, and served in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Bronze Star. Following his military service, Ken returned to the business world, eventually retiring as CEO of Knorr Brake Corporation in Westminster, MD. His work took him across the globe, but his happiest moments were spent at home with loved ones.

Ken was known for his warmth, loyalty, and humor. He enjoyed sharing stories, jokes, and life lessons with his family and friends. An avid golfer, reader, and passionate sports fan, Ken loved cheering on the Providence Friars basketball team, the Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots, frequently acting as if he was the general manager for all three teams.

Ken leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and inspiration. He will be deeply missed by many, including his two nieces, Heather Lowell and Heidi DiRoberto of Massachusetts; and his nephew, Brad Andrews of Oregon. He also leaves behind numerous lifelong friends and golfing companions from Rhode Island, North Carolina, and South Carolina, who will fondly remember his warmth and camaraderie.

Funeral Services will be at Beaufort National Cemetery on Friday, November 29, at 11:00 AM. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating to The Friends of Caroline Hospice in Ridgeland, South Carolina, The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, or a charity of your choosing.

