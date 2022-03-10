Private jet carrying Donald Trump made emergency landing after engine failure over Gulf of Mexico

Former President Donald Trump’s private jet made an emergency landing on Saturday evening after losing an engine after taking off from New Orleans, LA.

The plane was in the air for between 20 and 30 minutes before one of the engines failed over the Gulf of Mexico and the pilot turned the plane around to make an emergency landing at the New Orleans airport.

The jet, a Dassault Falcon 900, was given to Trump by a donor for the evening to travel back from the Republican National Committee retreat in New Orleans to Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump lives at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!