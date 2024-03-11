Proposed “Road Diet” to Turn East Main Road into One Lane Each Direction Sparks Discussion in Middletown

A proposal to trim East Main Road north of Wyatt Road to one lane in each direction has ignited discussions in Middletown. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation introduced the concept of a “road diet” during a detailed Town Council meeting held on Monday night at Town Hall.

The proposal, outlined in a memo from RIDOT consultants Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) last summer, aims to enhance the area during the upcoming state-planned road work. The suggested configuration would feature one northbound and one southbound lane on East Main Road, separated by a center turn lane. This adjustment would also provide designated shoulders on both sides of the travel lanes to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

Council members engaged in a thoughtful conversation during the meeting, expressing concerns and considerations. While there was general support among most councilors, no definitive decisions were made during the session. Councilor Christopher Logan shared his endorsement, citing the current chaotic conditions on the road, particularly near Turner Road.

“This road diet is not just for the safety of people on bikes or pedestrians. This is mostly for the safety of people who are driving. Two hundred crashes per year on East Main Road to me, that’s wild. That’s a lot,” commented Councilor Emily Tessier, emphasizing the need for improved safety measures.

To gather more information and feedback, the council decided to schedule a meeting with RIDOT in the coming weeks, involving residents and local business representatives. The potential changes, aimed at reducing vehicle speeds and enhancing safety, also drew support from Bike Newport Executive Director Bari Freeman.

Freeman, in her comments to the council, acknowledged the proposal’s imperfections but stressed its potential benefits for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. She emphasized that the proposed “road diet” could serve as a temporary solution until a dedicated bike path and additional infrastructure improvements were implemented by RIDOT in the future.

While Freeman acknowledged the possibility of increased travel times and congestion, she highlighted the minimal cost and flexibility of the proposed changes, suggesting that adjustments could be made with simple “road paint” if issues arose.

For further details, including the complete memo from VHB’s Amphone Soupharath and Bike Newport’s letter to the council, interested parties can visit the town’s official website. The ongoing discussions and potential modifications to East Main Road aim to address long-standing safety concerns and improve overall road conditions in the Middletown area.

