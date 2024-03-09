Rhode Island Lawmakers Propose Legislation for Comprehensive Monthly Updates on Washington Bridge Status

To address the concerns of Rhode Islanders impacted by the sudden closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge, Senate Majority Whip Valarie J. Lawson and other East Bay lawmakers have introduced legislation requiring regular monthly reports from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

Since the bridge closure, residents in East Providence and across East Bay communities have faced significant disruptions, including traffic congestion, strained local services, and reduced business patronage. In response to these challenges, Whip Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) expressed the need for reliable and timely information about the status of the bridge, future plans, timelines, and measures to alleviate traffic during ongoing work.

The proposed legislation (2024-S 2727), similar to a recently introduced bill in the House of Representatives, mandates that RIDOT provide monthly reports on Washington Bridge developments to the General Assembly. Whip Lawson sponsors the bill, with co-sponsorship from East Providence Senators Pamela J. Lauria and Robert Britto, along with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), Senate Committee on Special Legislation & Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Walter S. Felag Jr. (D-Dist. 10, Bristol, Tiverton, Warren), Senator Linda L. Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol), Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight Chairman Mark P. McKenney (D-Dist. 30, Warwick), and Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton).

The legislation stipulates that the first report must be submitted within 30 days of the legislation being signed into law. It requires the report to include information about alternative routes or transportation methods to reduce bridge traffic, such as ferry services. Additionally, the legislation mandates the inclusion of overtime costs for schools seeking reimbursement, along with costs for traffic details, police, fire, rescue, and other related services associated with the bridge closure and its disruptions.

Senator Britto (D-Dist. 18, East Providence, Pawtucket) acknowledged the necessity of up-to-date information for East Providence residents, emphasizing the importance of understanding the impacts on daily life and finding ways to minimize disruptions.

Senator Lauria (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) echoed the frustrations of East Bay residents and emphasized the need for predictability and transparency in addressing the Washington Bridge closure. She expressed commitment to working collaboratively with stakeholders to find optimal solutions for constituents.

The legislation has been referred to the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight, marking a significant step towards ensuring Rhode Islanders receive comprehensive and transparent updates regarding the Washington Bridge situation.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

