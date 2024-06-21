Providence-Newport Ferry Service Launches for 2024 Season

The 2024 season of the Providence-Newport Ferry officially began today, marking the ninth year of this popular service. Governor Dan McKee, alongside Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr., Federal Highway Administration Rhode Island Division Administrator Derek Torrey, Rhode Island Commerce Chief Marketing Officer Anika Kimble-Huntley, Providence Economic Development Director Ted Carr, and Seastreak President James Barker, celebrated the kickoff with a ceremonial event.

The ferry, which provides an alternative to automobile travel between Providence and Newport, started its daily roundtrips today, June 21. The service will operate four roundtrips daily, seven days a week, with additional weekend stops in Bristol.

Since its inception in 2016, the ferry has served 285,000 passengers, offering a hassle-free and environmentally friendly travel option. “The Providence-Newport Ferry is well-established as a go-to transportation option in the summer between Providence and Newport,” stated Governor McKee. “It remains an affordable option for families to travel between these two great cities.”

RIDOT Director Alviti highlighted the ferry’s role in reducing congestion and improving air quality through federal funding. “RIDOT is pleased to bring back this popular ferry service, which we created using federal funding for projects that reduce congestion and improve air quality,” he said.

Seastreak continues to operate the ferry, named Ocean State, with ticket prices unchanged from last year: $12 each way for adults and $6 for children, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and Medicare cardholders. Bicycles and pets can be brought aboard at no extra cost. Free parking is available at the Providence terminal located at 25 India Street.

The ferry service will run through Columbus Day weekend, ending on October 14. Weekend service to Bristol will continue through Labor Day weekend, including special ferries for the Bristol Fourth of July Parade.

Tickets are available online at www.RideTheBayRI.com or by calling 1-800-BOATRIDE, and will also be sold at the terminals in Providence, Newport, and Bristol on the first day of service.

This season, passengers can again take advantage of joint ticketing with Amtrak, allowing them to purchase combined rail and ferry tickets to Newport. RIDOT also provides a free RIPTA shuttle bus from the Providence ferry terminal to key locations in the city, including the Providence train station, Rhode Island Convention Center, and Kennedy Plaza.

The Providence-Newport ferry service is part of RhodeWorks, RIDOT’s initiative to repair structurally deficient bridges, improve Rhode Island’s transportation infrastructure, promote economic development, and create jobs. More information is available at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

