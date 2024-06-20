Middletown Police Warn of Underage Scam on Dating Sites

The Middletown Police Department has issued an urgent warning about a scam targeting users of online dating sites, exploiting fears of underage communication.

Multiple reports have surfaced involving an individual impersonating a Middletown Police detective. The scam begins with the caller identifying themselves as the parent of the person the victim has been communicating with online. The caller claims that the victim has been engaging with a juvenile and demands a cash payment to prevent the matter from being reported to the police.

In a particularly alarming case, the scammer used a message recorded from the voicemail of an actual Middletown Police Detective, adding a disturbing level of credibility to their fraudulent scheme.

“This is a serious scam preying on the fears and concerns of our community members,” said a spokesperson for the Middletown Police Department. “We urge anyone who believes they are being scammed to hang up immediately and contact their local police department.”

The department is actively investigating these incidents and working to protect the community from such deceitful tactics. Residents are reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities promptly.

