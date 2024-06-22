“Drive for Mental Health” Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $112,000 for Newport Mental Health

Dayna Gladstein, President & CEO of Newport Mental Health, presents the Drive for Mental Health trophy to Chad Kritzas, Joseph LoCascio, and Andrew Tuchler (missing is Adam Maust), who shot the low score of 56 in the best ball tournament.

Under perfect weather conditions at The Aquidneck Club, the “Drive for Mental Health” Charity Golf Tournament showcased an inspiring display of competition and camaraderie. This annual event, benefiting Newport Mental Health, successfully raised over $112,000 to support crucial programs and services for individuals facing behavioral health and substance use challenges.

Participants enjoyed an exhilarating day on the course, with last year’s champions Andrew Tuchler, Chad Kritzas, Joseph LoCascio, and new team member Adam Maust retaining their title with an impressive score of 56. Teams from Horan Building Company, Fishers Island Lemonade, and M. Barboza & Sons Roofing tied for second place, trailing by just four strokes.

Beyond the exciting golf performances, attendees participated in a lively auction, prize drawings, and a poignant speaking program. Dayna Gladstein, President & CEO of Newport Mental Health, delivered heartfelt remarks, emphasizing the critical impact of community support. “This event proves that when a community comes together, we can truly make a difference,” she stated. “Thanks to your generous support, Newport Mental Health continues to be the leading resource for those in Newport County struggling with mental health or substance use. Our organization is recognized for providing exceptional care both statewide and nationally, and thanks to supporters like you, we have no plans of slowing down!”

Mark Horan, President and Founder of Horan Building Company, expressed his gratitude for all in attendance and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Newport Mental Health. Additionally, Eve Condon and Lynell Masterson from the Rhode Island Outreach (RIO) program presented an insightful overview of the behavioral health crisis team, sharing compelling stories of how RIO is making a significant impact on community members in crisis, guiding them toward recovery and the understanding that help is available.

The auction featured Red Sox box seats, a foursome at The Aquidneck Club, and a vacation rental at Loon Mountain, prompting spirited bidding wars. The evening concluded with final awards, where the winning team accepted the silver cup. On-course contest winners included Brendon Moran, closest to the pin; Jeff Melillo, longest drive, men; and Emma Abenante, longest drive, ladies. Unfortunately, no one won the new Jeep Wrangler offered by Newport Jeep for a hole-in-one on the 17th.

The event’s presenting sponsor was Horan Building Company, with additional generous sponsors including Donovan Plumbing and Heating (golf cart sponsor), Fishers Island Lemonade (beverage sponsor), National Security (lunch sponsor), Farrar & Associates (dinner sponsor), Newport Jeep (hole-in-one sponsor), Wilmington Trust (snack shack sponsor), Centreville Bank (longest drive sponsor), Kirby Perkins Construction (closest to the pin sponsor), and Neighborhood Health Plan (50/50 raffle sponsor).

Pin flag sponsors were Integrated Healthcare Partners, Newport Hospital, Corrigan Financial, BankNewport, and Sachuest Ventures. Tee sign sponsors included The Beacon Foundation, David and Jean Kelly, Bruno Painting, Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax, Lila Delman | Compass, A1 Roofing and Construction, Monument Financial Group, and M. Barboza & Sons Roofing.

Newport Mental Health extends its deepest appreciation to all participants, sponsors, and contributors who made this event possible. Together, we are driving change and making a lasting difference in the lives of those who live, work, and study in Newport County.

