Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal and military titles

Queen Elizabeth has stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles as the sexual assault lawsuit against him for abusing a sex trafficked underage girl heats up.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York:

On Wednesday, a judge in New York ruled against Prince Andrew in a bid to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to perform sex acts with the prince at the age of 17.

The accuser, Virginia Giuffre, claims she had sex with Andrew at the direction of Epstein’s sex trafficking partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

