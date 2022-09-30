Two arrested on gun and stolen vehicle charges in Newport

The Rhode Island State Police arrested two out-of-state men on gun and stolen vehicle charges Wednesday night after a motor vehicle stop on Connell Highway.

At 10:40 pm Troopers arrested Kotey Gibson, age 43, of Burton, Michigan and Patrick Richardson, age 38, of Stone Mountain, Georgia on multiple charges. Gibson was charged with Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons Prohibited, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and Receiving Stolen Goods. Richardson was charged with Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Goods.

Police discovered the vehicle was stolen when a VIN check marked the vehicle as reported stolen from College Park, Georgia on September 11th.

Both men were brought to the Wickford Barracks where they were processed and held overnight pending morning arraignment at Second Division District Court.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!