Redwood Library Welcomes Governor McKee and Announces 275th Anniversary Plans

Members and visitors gathered this morning at the Redwood Library & Athenæum to welcome Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and to hear plans marking the Redwood’s 275th anniversary.

After brief remarks, Governor McKee presented Benedict Leca, Redwood Executive Director with a Certificate of Special Recognition, “In appreciation of the enduring commitment to lifelong, interdisciplinary learning by upholding the belief in the uplifting power of education and self-reliance.” He continued that the recognition was given to the Redwood as “America’s first purpose-built library, oldest continuously operating in its original location and as the only remaining secular public cultural institution with an unbroken link to the colonial period and the Nation’s founding.”

Leca announced highlights of the 275th Anniversary year which include: mounting a major exhibition “Treasures of the Redwood” to open in June, launch of a 20-minute audio tour of the Redwood, opening of a retail kiosk to feature signature merchandise, exhibition of renowned photographer “Harry Benson: Persons of Interest”, return of the weekly Summer Concert Series on the grounds, collaboration with Newport Classical with a special concert and the return of in-person programming. In addition, the Redwood’s gift to the community will be admission at no charge for the year 2022. Leca stressed that all are welcome and encouraged frequent visits to the iconic building to experience the many enriching programs and exhibitions throughout the year.

