Reed Secures Another $42.7 Million for RI in Committee-Approved Appropriations Package

For the first time in five years, the Appropriations Committee finished passing all twelve individual appropriations bills with overwhelming bipartisan votes.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, helped pass four key spending bills out of committee this week, ensuring Rhode Island gets its fair share of federal resources and racking up several wins for the Ocean State during the appropriations process.

In addition to formula funding Rhode Island will receive from these appropriations bills, Senator Reed announced today that he successfully included $42.7 million in ‘Congressionally directed spending’ (also known as ‘earmarks’) for Rhode Island projects on a wide range of issues.

This week, the full Senate Appropriations Committee voted 26-2 to advance a $224.4 billion spending measure for the departments of Labor, Education, and Health and Human Services that would boost medical research, including Alzheimer’s and opioids efforts. The panel also approved a defense spending bill for military and intelligence programs, along with a $61.3 billion measure for the Department of Homeland Security. And it also unanimously gave the green light to the fiscal year 2024 Interior-Environment Appropriations bill, providing $42.7 billion in funding for EPA, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Forest Service, and other environmental and humanities agencies.

Additionally, the committee recently approved the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) 2024 Appropriations bill, providing $16.95 billion to fund the operations of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Executive Office of the President, the federal judiciary, the Small Business Administration (SBA), and more than two dozen independent federal agencies.

Now that they have been approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee, these bills await consideration by the full U.S. Senate.

“From strengthening our economy, to supporting national defense, to confronting climate change, and creating good-paying jobs, these appropriations bills provide necessary funding to address pressing challenges and build a better future,” said Senator Reed. “The federal funding in these bills are a big win for Rhode Islanders, especially our working families, seniors, small businesses, and more. I’ll continue working to ensure Rhode Island gets the federal resources it needs to strengthen our economy and help move our country forward.”

Senator Reed secured earmarks in the bill to fund numerous community-driven projects across Rhode Island, including:

FY24 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-H): $24,747,000

$1.808 million for a Midwifery Unit at Women & Infants Hospital

$1.5 million for the Expansion of Bryant University’s School of Health and Behavioral Sciences

$1.32 million to Upgrade The Providence Center’s Telehealth Services

$1.27 million for Technology Upgrades for Rhode Island College’s Professional Studies and Continuing Education program

$1.2 million for the Biomedical Workforce Development Training at the University of Rhode Island

$1.2 million a CODAC Behavioral Health Center Renovations

$1.02 million for a New Financial Aid Management System at Rhode Island College

$1 million to Expand Comprehensive Community Action’s Warwick Dental Center

$1 million for Family Service of Rhode Island’s Behavioral Health Clinic Facility Renovations

$900,000 for College Completion and Workforce Development Services at College Unbound

$900,000 for Healthcare Workforce Development Programming and Technology in Westerly

$870,000 for AS220’s Emerging Artist Fellowship Program

$814,000 for CCRI’s “Community First” Education and Workforce Outreach

$750,000 for the RI Coalition to End Homelessness to Provide Supportive Services

$730,000 for Experiential Learning Opportunities through Skills for Rhode Island’s Future

$642,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s EMPower Hour program

$635,000 for the YMCA of Greater Providence to Expand Out-of-School Time Programming

$600,000 for Swim Programming at the YMCA of Greater Providence

$600,000 for a Mental Health Nursing Internship Program at Providence College

$565,000 to Support Science Programs at Rhode Island Schools

$500,000 for Career Technical Equipment for Rogers High School

$500,000 to Expand Providence Community Health Centers’ Health Center

$400,000 for Rhode Island Black Heritage Society Educational Programming

$360,000 for a Teacher Apprenticeship Program

$300,000 for a Veterans Workforce Training Program at The Steel Yard

$300,000 to Support After-School Programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

$300,000 for College Access Services in Woonsocket Public Schools

$271,000 for Polaris MEP to Provide Advanced Manufacturing Job Training at the Department of Corrections Men’s Facility

$250,000 for an Assisted Living Memory Care Facility at Saint Antoine Residence

$250,000 for Workforce Development and Youth Leadership Programming at WaterFire Providence

$200,000 for an Internship and Mentorship Program at Newport Mental Health

$200,000 for Providence Public Library’s Public Education and Workforce Development Programs

$200,000 for Agricultural Education at The African Alliance of Rhode Island

$180,000 for a Fishing and Farming Workforce Training Program at The African Alliance of Rhode Island

$150,000 for Providence Housing Authority’s Jobs Hub program

$146,000 for Academic After-School Programming at Project GOAL

$110,000 to Expand McAuley Ministries’ Afternoon Activities and Feeding Program

$100,000 to Upgrade the Community Libraries of Providence’s Children and Teen Library Materials

$100,000 for New England Institute of Technology’s High School Summer Career Exposure Program

$100,000 to Expand Wood River Health’s Community Health Center

$85,000 to Support Blackstone Valley Community Action Program’s Food Delivery for Homebound Individuals

$80,000 for Pediatric Hospice Mental Health Services

$60,000 for Rhode Island School of Design’s K-12 Education Collaborative

$50,000 for Agriculture and Science Education through the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District

$50,000 for Mental Health and Greif Support Services for Children and Families

$50,000 to Expand College Access Programming at Providence Promise

$50,000 to Reach Out and Read Rhode Island’s Childhood Literacy Programming

$41,000 for Pediatric Hospice Equipment at HopeHealth

$20,000 for Books Are Wings’ Early Literacy Mail Program

$20,000 for Rhode Island Center for the Book’s Writers-in-the-Schools Program

FY24 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies: $11,590,000

$3.25 million for a Sewer Connection at Coventry High School

$2.24 million for Pump Station Upgrades in Warren

$2 million for Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrades in Westerly

$1.2 million for Sewer Line Replacement in Lincoln

$1.1 million for a Water Main Extension in Smithfield

$500,000 for the Restoration of Providence City Hall

$500,000 for Collections Preservation at the Tomaquag Museum

$500,000 for Repairs to Ochre Court at Salve Regina University

$300,000 for Restoration of the Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House

FY24 Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) Appropriations: $5,585,000

$2.17 million for Rhode Island Student Assistance Services to Provide Substance Use Prevention and Mental Health Services

$1.455 million for Hope & Main’s Food Business Incubator

$650,000 for the Rhode Island Black Business Association to Provide Small Business Technical Assistance

$550,000 for the RI Commerce Corporation to Expand International Bi-Lateral Trade

$400,000 for Rhode Island Commerce Corporation to Manufacturing Succession Planning

$360,000 to the Social Enterprise Greenhouse to Provide Entrepreneurship Assistance

FY24 Homeland Security: $784,000

$639,000 for Flood Mitigation in North Providence

$112,000 for a Generator for The Arc of the Blackstone Valley

$33,000 for a Generator at North Providence Town Hall

Passing these appropriations bill through committee is an important step that now allows the bill to be considered by the full U.S. Senate. It must then be reconciled with a version that is making its way through the U.S. House of Representatives. Both chambers must pass an identical version before it can be sent to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

