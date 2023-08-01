Obituary: Christa M. Mortrude (1936-2023)

Christa M. (Alexander) Mortrude, 86, of 600 Valley Road, Middletown, RI, died Monday, July 31, 2023 at John Clarke Retirement Center, Middletown, RI.

Born in Newport, RI, on September 6, 1936, she was the daughter of the late James and Esther (Adamson) Alexander.

Mrs. Mortrude graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, RI in 1954. Christa also obtained an Associate in Fine Arts degree from Vernon Court Junior College in Newport, RI, in 1970. Her work experience included being a licensed real estate agent, office manager for Newport This Week newspaper, administrative officer for Swanhurst Chorus, secretarial work for both the Newport Naval War College and Salve Regina University.

An accomplished vocalist, Christa enjoyed both performing in and conducting singing groups. These included Swanhurst Chorus for 40 years, Trinity Church Choir for 25 years, RI Civic Chorale, Greater Tiverton Chorus, United Baptist Choir, Cavalry Methodist Chancel Choir, and The Strays. She also supported numerous area churches as a pianist and organist since 1973.

One of her greatest joys was sharing her love of music by teaching piano and voice lessons. She began teaching in 1960. She especially loved her talented latest student, Emery.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Everett J. and Lana L. Alexander of Owasso, OK; three children Jeffrey E. Mortrude of Westerly, RI, Steven E. Mortrude of Portsmouth, RI, Barbara A. Kirwin of Portsmouth, RI, niece Stacy L. Fry and nephew Eric J. Alexander both of Owasso, OK, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be at Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth.

Donations in her name can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).

