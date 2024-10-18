Remy Aull of Aull Pilates in Middletown Dies in Fall River Shooting

42-year-old Remy Aull, known for her work as a Pilates instructor at Aull Pilates in Middletown, has died following a violent incident in Fall River early Wednesday morning that left another man seriously injured. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police responded to a 911 call just after 4:30 a.m. regarding two individuals with injuries at a residence on Dickinson Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Remy Aull suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, while a 55-year-old man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. Both were transported to local trauma centers for urgent medical treatment.

Aull was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The man, whose identity has not been released, remains in stable condition.

Aull worked alongside her mother, Colleen, at Aull Pilates in Middletown, Rhode Island. Friends described her as a kind and caring individual and noted that she was a mother to three children.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, along with the Fall River Police Department and Homicide Unit prosecutors, are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. At this time, no arrests have been made, and officials have not disclosed the relationship between Aull and the injured man.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

