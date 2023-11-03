Rental of the Week: Completely updated, modern and secluded 5th Ward home is your perfect Newport hideaway

11 Shields Street, Newport | 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,400 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd.

Enjoy your time in Newport in this 2023 completely updated modern living oasis.

This perfectly designed home lives up to all the glamour and allure of its Newport setting.

Located on a quaint street with plenty of off-street parking, you are walking distance to Bellevue Avenue, countless Mansions, restaurants, parks, beaches and The Tennis Hall of Fame.

Designed with a Queen first floor bedroom and full bath. Enjoy a fresh new chef’s kitchen where Luxury abounds with high end appliances and quartz island and countertops. The open dining and living area allow for countless gatherings.

There are 3 additional King bedrooms on the second level, all with heated floors and marble Kohler waterfall showers. The main ensuite shares a balcony with a home office, overlooking a bluestone patio oasis with hot tub. The two additional bedrooms are appointed with King Beds. All share a spacious hall laundry room.

Finally, follow the spiral staircase to a show-stopping, third floor viewing and entertaining space. A full wet bar and a serene private terrace let you savor the evening sky after another wonderful day in Newport.

May & June rental: $20,000 per month

July & August: $40,000 per month

Sept to May available

Listed by:

Joanne Matuszek

Cell: 401.742.0981

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

