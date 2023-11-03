Letter to the Editor: National Education Association of Middletown supports school bond

To the Editor:

The National Education Association of Middletown (NEAM) supports the initiative for the Middletown school bond. The current facilities addressed in the bond are outdated, inefficient and in need of repair.

We view this as a unique opportunity, with the potential for the State of Rhode Island reimbursing up to 55 percent, to create better learning environments in new and revamped buildings that will address the needs of our 21st century students. These facilities will also serve to support the Middletown community in a multifunctional capacity.

– NEAM Executive Committee

