Rep. Terri-Denise Cortvriend Announces Bid for Fourth Term in Rhode Island House District 72

Rhode Island House Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend has officially announced her candidacy for a fourth term representing House District 72, which includes Middletown and Portsmouth.

“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Rhode Island General Assembly, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as your State Representative,” said Cortvriend. “Throughout my tenure, working with my colleagues in the House as well as town leadership in both Middletown and Portsmouth, I have worked hard to address the diverse needs and concerns of our community. One of my proudest achievements has been my dedication to preserving and enhancing shoreline access for all Rhode Islanders. Access to our beautiful coastline is not just a privilege but a fundamental right, and I have worked diligently to ensure that our beaches and waterways remain accessible to everyone.”

Cortvriend currently serves on the House Finance Committee and the Environment & Natural Resources Committee. She is also the second vice chair of the Small Business Committee and vice chair of the House Short Term Rental Study Commission. Notably, she led the 2021 Legislative Commission on Shoreline Access.

As a committed advocate for environmental issues, Cortvriend is a founder of the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus. She has sponsored legislation to ban PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, in food packaging and consumer goods. Additionally, she has been instrumental in efforts to reform the Coastal Resources Management Council and establish a municipal composting fund.

“My work at the State House is far from over,” Cortvriend added. “There are still many challenges facing Rhode Island, and I am committed to continuing to fight for the solutions that will make a positive difference in the lives of our residents. I am deeply grateful for the support and trust of my constituents over the years, and I humbly ask for your support as I seek re-election for a fourth term. Together, let’s keep working to make Rhode Island the best it can be.”

