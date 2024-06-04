Newport County Residents and Hospitality Workers Offered Free Admission to Local Attractions on June 8, 9, and 10

Residents of Newport County and employees of the hospitality industry, regardless of their place of residence, are invited to enjoy free admission or discounts at 15 participating attractions across Newport and Bristol Counties on June 8, 9, and 10.
The Preservation Society of Newport County is a key participant, offering free admission to some of its most famous properties. Each day, visitors can explore The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff, and the Green Animals Topiary Garden without charge. Additionally, Chateau-sur-Mer and Kingscote will be open for free visits on June 9 and 10. Proof of residency or hospitality employment is required to access these offers.
Please note that the complimentary admission does not extend to the limited, guide-led tours of Hunter House, Chepstow, Beneath The Breakers, or The Elms Servant Life, which necessitate a timed ticket.
“Several times each year, the Preservation Society invites local residents to be our guests at the mansions for free, and we are happy to extend the courtesy to people who work in the hospitality industry, which is so important to the local economy,” stated Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society. “We hope they will take advantage of this opportunity.”
The six Newport Mansions listed offer self-guided audio tours. Visitors are encouraged to download the free Newport Mansions app to their mobile devices and bring earphones or earbuds for the best experience.
For more information, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/hospitality-employees-newport-county-days-2024.
NEWPORT COUNTY
Fort Adams Trust
401-841-0707
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10
Free admission
Greenvale Vineyards
401-847-3777
Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10
Complimentary tasting
International Tennis Hall of Fame
401-849-3990
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10
Free admission
Newport Art Museum
401-619-7983
Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9
Free admission
Newport Artillery Company & Museum
401-846-8488
Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9
Free admission
Newport History Tours
401-841-8770
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10
Buy One, Get One Free offer on Newport Historical Society tours. Use code BOGO24 when purchasing online.
Newport Mansions
The Preservation Society of Newport County
401-847-1000
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10
Free admission to The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, Rosecliff & Green Animals Topiary Garden
Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10
Free admission to Chateau-sur-Mer & Kingscote
Excludes Hunter House & Chepstow
10% discount at all Newport Mansions Stores
Newport Vineyards & Winery
401-848-5161
Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10
50% off beer or wine tasting
Norman Bird Sanctuary
401-846-2577
Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10
Closed Saturday to the general public
Free admission and trail access
Rail Explorers
877-833-8588
Monday, June 10
20% discount on rail tours
Redwood Library & Athenaeum
401-847-0292
Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9
Free admission
Rough Point Museum
401-847-8344
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10
Free admission
Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium
401-324-6020
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10
50% off admission
Touro Synagogue
401-847-4794
Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10
Free admission 10 am – 2:30 pm, last tour at 1:45 pm
BRISTOL
Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum
401-253-2707
Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9
Free admission
