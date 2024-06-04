Newport County Residents and Hospitality Workers Offered Free Admission to Local Attractions on June 8, 9, and 10

Residents of Newport County and employees of the hospitality industry, regardless of their place of residence, are invited to enjoy free admission or discounts at 15 participating attractions across Newport and Bristol Counties on June 8, 9, and 10.

The Preservation Society of Newport County is a key participant, offering free admission to some of its most famous properties. Each day, visitors can explore The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff, and the Green Animals Topiary Garden without charge. Additionally, Chateau-sur-Mer and Kingscote will be open for free visits on June 9 and 10. Proof of residency or hospitality employment is required to access these offers.

Please note that the complimentary admission does not extend to the limited, guide-led tours of Hunter House, Chepstow, Beneath The Breakers, or The Elms Servant Life, which necessitate a timed ticket.

“Several times each year, the Preservation Society invites local residents to be our guests at the mansions for free, and we are happy to extend the courtesy to people who work in the hospitality industry, which is so important to the local economy,” stated Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society. “We hope they will take advantage of this opportunity.”

The six Newport Mansions listed offer self-guided audio tours. Visitors are encouraged to download the free Newport Mansions app to their mobile devices and bring earphones or earbuds for the best experience.

For more information, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/hospitality-employees-newport-county-days-2024.

NEWPORT COUNTY

Fort Adams Trust

401-841-0707

www.fortadams.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10

Free admission

Greenvale Vineyards

401-847-3777

www.Greenvale.com

Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10

Complimentary tasting

International Tennis Hall of Fame

401-849-3990

www.TennisFame.com

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10

Free admission

Newport Art Museum

401-619-7983

www.NewportArtMuseum.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9

Free admission

Newport Artillery Company & Museum

401-846-8488

www.NewportArtillery.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9

Free admission

Newport History Tours

401-841-8770

www.NewportHistoryTours.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10

Buy One, Get One Free offer on Newport Historical Society tours. Use code BOGO24 when purchasing online.

Newport Mansions

The Preservation Society of Newport County

401-847-1000

www.NewportMansions.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10

Free admission to The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, Rosecliff & Green Animals Topiary Garden

Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10

Free admission to Chateau-sur-Mer & Kingscote

Excludes Hunter House & Chepstow

10% discount at all Newport Mansions Stores

Newport Vineyards & Winery

401-848-5161

www.NewportVineyards.com

Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10

50% off beer or wine tasting

Norman Bird Sanctuary

401-846-2577

www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org

Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10

Closed Saturday to the general public

Free admission and trail access

Rail Explorers

877-833-8588

www.RailExplorers.net

Monday, June 10

20% discount on rail tours

Redwood Library & Athenaeum

401-847-0292

www.RedwoodLibrary.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9

Free admission

Rough Point Museum

401-847-8344

www.NewportRestoration.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10

Free admission

Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium

401-324-6020

https://savebay.org/aquarium/

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 8, 9 & 10

50% off admission

Touro Synagogue

401-847-4794

https://tourosynagogue.org

Sunday & Monday, June 9 & 10

Free admission 10 am – 2:30 pm, last tour at 1:45 pm

BRISTOL

Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum

401-253-2707

www.Blithewold.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9

Free admission

