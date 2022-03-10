Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council & Laborers’ District Council Endorse Governor Dan McKee for Re-Election

The Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council and the Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council on Thursday both announced their endorsement of Governor Dan McKee for re-election. The Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council (DILDC) represents more than 12,000 workers in the fields of construction, public service, healthcare, and gaming. The 17 affiliated unions that comprise the Building and Construction Trades Council represent more than 10,000 proud union craftspeople from across Rhode Island.

”Governor McKee has demonstrated the intellect, character and shared vision to revitalize and reinvigorate our state toward socio-economic recovery, sustainability and vitality for all,” said Armand Sabitoni, LIUNA General Secretary-Treasurer & New England Regional Manager. “He will continue to roll up his sleeves and get the job done for Rhode Island.”

“Since Governor McKee came into office in the middle of an historic pandemic, the Governor has delivered for Rhode Island, and in particular, the working men and women of the RIBCTC. Under his leadership, Rhode Island has achieved the highest vaccination rate in the nation keeping our economy going, including keeping our essential tradesmen and women on track,” said Michael Sabitoni, President of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council & Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of the Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council. “We know he will continue to invest in our schools, roads, and bridges, housing and other vital infrastructure – both public and private – creating family-supporting union jobs and a greener economy well into the 21st Century. He is a forward-thinking leader who believes in advancing economic equality and prosperity for all citizens.”

“We know he will keep our members working by continuing to invest in our schools, roads, bridges, green energy initiatives, and affordable housing,” said Scott Duhamel, Secretary-Treasurer of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council.

“I am honored to receive the support of the Building and Construction Trades Council, the Laborers’ District Council, and the hardworking Rhode Island families they represent. As essential workers during the pandemic, they have been key in Rhode Island leading the northeast and the country in economic recovery. They have been at the forefront in the fight for fair wages and economic security for working people across our state while also building a stronger Rhode Island for future generations. I look forward to continuing our work together to grow incomes and creating good paying jobs for working people in all of our 39 cities and towns,” said Governor Dan McKee.

In Governor McKee’s first year in office, he has delivered leadership when Rhode Island working families have needed it most. With over 2 million doses administered statewide, Rhode Island leads the nation in most vaccinations per capita. Governor McKee has made creating jobs a top priority and Rhode Island has recovered 86,600 jobs lost during the pandemic. Unemployment is down to 4.2% in January 2022 – down from 4.8% in December and from the pandemic-high of 17% in 2020 – one of the largest declines in the country. This has resulted in Rhode Island being currently ranked #1 in the Northeast on Moody’s Back-to-Normal Index, which assesses states’ economic recoveries. Governor McKee has laid out a plan to continue growing jobs and Rhode Island’s economy in the Rhode Island 2030 plan.

The endorsements of the Building and Construction Trades Council and the Laborers’ District Council follows the Governor’s announcement in February that he is running for re-election. Joining the Governor at this re-election announcement were Lt. Governor Sabina Matos and seven mayors and town administrators who announced their endorsement of the Governor.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!