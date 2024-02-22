Rhode Island debuts its new marketing slogan, ‘All That.’ What do you think? Is it better than ‘Cooler & Warmer’?

The State of Rhode Island has announced its new marketing campaign, ‘All That.’

The campaign will be featured nationally through a combination of social, digital, and broadcast advertisements.

What are your thoughts? Is it better than ‘Cooler & Warmer‘?

“Tourism is one of our state’s largest economic drivers, though it’s our residents, who continue to show up offering best-in-class experiences, that propel us forward as an internationally acclaimed destination,” said Governor Dan McKee. “This campaign is not only a testament to what makes Rhode Island ‘All That’ but also a testament to our community that refuses to be anything but extraordinary.”

“No matter who you are or where you are from, Rhode Island has something for you. Visitors can explore vibrant neighborhoods and sunny beaches, enjoy our rich arts and music scene, and sample world-class cuisine here in the Ocean State,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. “This new campaign will ensure that travelers know that whatever they are looking for in their next trip, Rhode Island is “All That.”

