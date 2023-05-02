Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 1 Cent

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 1 cent from last week ($3.50), averaging $3.49 per gallon. Today’s price is 22 cents higher than a month ago ($3.27), and 69 cents lower than May 1, 2022 ($4.18). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 12 cents lower than the national average.

A lower oil price is causing pump prices to stabilize or fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping a nickel since last week to hit $3.61.

“The local and national averages might be at or near the peak price for now,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up.”

AAA Northeast’s May 1 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 5 cents lower than last week ($3.66), averaging $3.61 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 11 cents higher than a month ago ($3.50), and is 57 cents lower than this day last year ($4.18).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.49 $3.50 $3.27 $4.18 Massachusetts $3.49 $3.48 $3.27 $4.20 Connecticut $3.57 $3.59 $3.28 $4.12

*Prices as of May 1, 2023

