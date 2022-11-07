Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 5 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 5 cents from last week ($3.80), averaging $3.85 per gallon. Today’s price is 43 cents higher than a month ago ($3.42), and 45 cents higher than November 7, 2021 ($3.40). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 5 cents higher than the national average.

Despite fewer U.S. drivers fueling up, the national average pump price rose four cents over the past week to hit $3.80. Rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts have renewed concerns about global supplies.

“The oil market, like the stock market, hates negative headlines, no matter how speculative,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And that is why we see the oil price back over $90 a barrel. More expensive oil usually leads to more expensive gasoline.”

AAA Northeast’s November 7 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 4 cents higher than last week ($3.76), averaging $3.80 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 9 cents higher than a month ago ($3.89), and 38 cents higher than this day last year ($3.42).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.85 $3.80 $3.42 $3.40 Massachusetts $3.84 $3.77 $3.53 $3.40 Connecticut $3.76 $3.70 $3.37 $3.53

*Prices as of November 7, 2022

