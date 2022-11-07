AMERICAN MAGIC AND QUANTUM RACING LAUNCH A NEW CHAPTER IN AMERICAN SAILING

American Magic and Quantum Racing are joining forces to form a high-performance partnership for the 2023 season – the first time both teams have formally collaborated.

Quantum Racing will evolve and rebrand as “Quantum Racing, powered by American Magic.

Building on the success of winning this year’s TP52 World Championship and the 52 Super Series title, Quantum Racing, powered by American Magic, will incorporate America’s best young talent with experienced global talent. As a result, the sailing team will continue to compete in the 52 Super Series, the world’s leading monohull competition.

Quantum Racing, powered by American Magic, will seek to enhance the skill and experience of these two globally recognized teams to ensure that a new group of young American sailors is given a platform to progress. In addition, the team will provide them with access to the overarching American Magic franchise and the broader American marine industry.

American Magic Team Principal Doug DeVos believes that harnessing talent in the United States is vital to the future of American Sailing as American Magic aims to progress and expand the sport.

DeVos said about his aspirations:

“We want to bring the America’s Cup back home to the United States, to be successful in the 52 Super Series, and to allow our sailors to grow and thrive on a clear development pathway.

I’m excited about this new chapter and looking forward to staying personally connected to the 52 Super Series and further involvement with the America’s Cup.

American Magic is striving to be a unified sailing franchise that will bring the best young American sailing talent together to develop their skills and knowledge on different classes of boats. The best way to maintain a winning team is to nurture our homegrown talent.”

Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and President of Sailing Operations for NYYC American Magic, added: “American Magic is a high-performance sailing team that is focused on winning the 37th America’s Cup; within that, we’re also developing a pathway for the younger generation of sailors, engineers, boatbuilders, and technicians to enhance the marine industry inside the United States and set us on a trajectory of being a leader on the world stage.”

American Magic and Quantum Racing will announce further details in the build-up to the 2023 season.

