Rhode Island Gas Prices Up Four Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 4 cents from last week ($3.34), averaging $3.38per gallon. Today’s price is 1 cent higher than a month ago ($3.37), and 99 cents higher than January 31, 2021 ($2.39). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents higher than the national average.

“Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which are closing in on $90 per barrel,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers.”

AAA Northeast’s January 31 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents higher than last week ($3.33), averaging $3.36a gallon. Today’s national average price is 8 cents higher a month ago ($3.28), and 94 cents higher than this day last year ($2.42).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.38 $3.34 $3.37 $2.39 Massachusetts $3.39 $3.36 $3.38 $2.39 Connecticut $3.51 $3.49 $3.50 $2.48

*Prices as of January 31, 2022

