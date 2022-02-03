US Special Forces Kill Isis Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Northwest Syria

Isis leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in U.S. Special Forces counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria Thursday, according to President Biden.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” President Biden said in a statement. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

Multiple outlets reported that al-Qurayshi had detonated a suicide vest during the raid, killing members of his family was well as himself.

Biden is expected to address the nation Thursday.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

