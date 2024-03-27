Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee Announces Recipients of Public Safety Infrastructure Grants

In a significant move to bolster public safety infrastructure across Rhode Island, Governor Dan McKee unveiled today the recipients of a matching grant program aimed at financing crucial facility projects. The initiative, titled the Municipal Public Safety Infrastructure Grant Program, is backed by $11 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds (SFRF) sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Under the program, regional projects stand to receive a maximum award of $5 million, while local projects can secure up to $1 million.

Governor McKee underscored the importance of fortifying Rhode Island’s public safety apparatus, emphasizing the role of enhanced infrastructure in empowering law enforcement, fire services, and EMS units to safeguard communities. He expressed gratitude towards collaborative efforts with partners in the Rhode Island General Assembly and the federal government, recognizing their commitment to supporting local initiatives that bolster the safety of Rhode Islanders.

A thorough evaluation process guided the selection of nine recipients, with proposals assessed based on project readiness criteria. Factors considered included the availability of local funds to meet matching requirements, as well as projected start and completion timelines.

The list of awardees, along with the allocated SFRF amounts and project summaries, is as follows:

City of East Providence ($960,000): Renovation of the East Providence Police Station, optimizing existing space to meet contemporary departmental needs. City of Providence ($770,000): Refurbishment of the Providence Public Safety Complex, encompassing upgrades such as a new roof, interior enhancements, and exterior repairs. Town of Foster ($1,000,000): Construction of a new Foster Public Safety Complex. Town of Glocester ($3,850,000): Upgrading the Glocester Police Station to house a regional emergency operations center, serving as a pivotal hub for Northern Rhode Island. Town of Middletown ($462,434): Replacement of HVAC systems and dispatch consoles at the Middletown Police Station, alongside the provision of new radio repeaters for enhanced regional public safety communications. Town of Narragansett ($952,950): Expansion and renovation of the Narragansett Fire-Emergency Medical Services Station on Point Judith Road. Town of North Smithfield ($1,000,000): Modernization of the North Smithfield Police Station, inclusive of roof replacement and façade repairs. Town of Smithfield ($1,000,000): Construction of a new North End Fire Station, featuring three apparatus bays and crew quarters. Town of South Kingstown ($1,000,000): Construction of a new Perryville Emergency Medical Services Station, equipped with two bays for ambulance and quick response vehicle accommodation, alongside crew quarters.

Eligible expenses under the program encompass design, predevelopment, construction, and direct administrative costs associated with public safety facility infrastructure projects.

