Playtime for a Purpose: Easter Bunny Visit Benefits Four Hearts Foundation

On Saturday, March 23rd, local children were treated to a special visit from the Easter Bunny at the Pell Hotel. The event, organized by Ocean State Kids under the direction of Marial Maher, aimed to spread Easter cheer while supporting a noble cause. All ticket proceeds from the event were dedicated to the Four Hearts Foundation, which is on a mission to construct an inclusive and adaptive playground.

The playground project, which broke ground on Monday at Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth, is a testament to the community’s dedication to providing recreational opportunities for children of all abilities. Kateri Chappell Buerman, the founder of the Four Hearts Foundation, expressed her gratitude towards everyone involved in making the event and the playground project a reality.

Craft activities and Easter festivities added to the joy of the occasion, making it a perfect outing for families on a rainy Saturday morning. Kelsea Godek, the Four Hearts Foundation’s photographer, volunteered her time to capture professional portraits of families with the Easter Bunny, ensuring cherished memories for all.

Kelsi Chappell, sister of Kateri Buerman, delighted children as she donned the Easter Bunny costume for the occasion. Buerman emphasized the importance of community support in making such events possible, stating, “I could not do any of these events without the help of the community, family, and friends.” She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support that enabled the playground project to commence construction.

Buerman further added, “It means so much to me and is the only reason we were able to break ground this week and start putting up the playground equipment! I am so excited and so thankful.” The inclusive and adaptive playground, slated to open this summer, promises to provide a safe and enjoyable space for children of all abilities on Aquidneck Island.

The Four Hearts Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this journey, emphasizing the collective effort in bringing safe, inclusive, and adaptive play to the community.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

