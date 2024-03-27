RPL’s Weaver Completes Highest East Bay Sale of 2024

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) proudly announces the successful sale of 85 Mathewson Road in Barrington for an impressive $4 million. This transaction, expertly managed by RPL Sales Associate Nancy Weaver, marks a significant milestone in the real estate landscape of the East Bay region.

According to recent data from the State-Wide MLS, the sale of 85 Mathewson Road stands as the highest-priced transaction recorded in the entire East Bay area this year. Notably, it also represents the highest sale ever recorded on Mathewson Road, solidifying its status as a landmark event in local real estate history.

Designed by renowned Barrington architect Scott Weymouth and custom-built in 2018, 85 Mathewson Road occupies a prime one-third-acre harborfront location. The architectural blueprint was meticulously crafted to maximize the property’s panoramic views of the harbor, encompassing the bustling activities of the Barrington Yacht Club and extending beyond to the picturesque charm of Warren in the distance.

The residence features four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and two fireplaces within a bright, open layout. A highlight of the property is its spectacular chef’s kitchen, dreamy primary bed/bath suite, and two waterside glass-enclosed decks. Boasting deluxe mechanicals and five-star amenities throughout, the property exemplifies a commitment to excellence in every detail of its construction and maintenance.

As an added bonus, 85 Mathewson Road is a member of the Harbour’s Association and benefits from a newly installed deep-water dock, enhancing its appeal to waterfront enthusiasts.

Sales Associate Nancy Weaver, renowned for her expertise in new construction, waterfront properties, and luxury sales, represented the seller as the listing agent in this remarkable transaction. With a track record of success in the Barrington market, Weaver has consistently been recognized for her achievements, receiving prestigious accolades such as GPBOR Platinum Plus and RI Monthly Professional Excellence awards.

Nancy Weaver, a Barrington resident herself, possesses firsthand knowledge of waterfront living, flood zones, and dock construction, further enhancing her ability to serve her clients effectively.

For more information about Nancy Weaver and to explore her listings, interested parties are invited to visit NancyWeaverRealtor.com.

This sale not only underscores the allure of waterfront living in Barrington but also highlights the continued strength of the local real estate market, with RPL at the forefront of facilitating exceptional transactions.

