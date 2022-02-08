Rhode Island House Republicans Work To End School Mask Mandate

The Rhode Island House Republican Caucus will submit an amendment to the Joint Resolution on Emergency Powers to be debated on the House Floor Thursday. If passed, the amendment will effectively end the Governor’s school mask mandate on February 14, 2022.

The Caucus issued the following statement:

“The overwhelming testimony last week from parents, students and teachers confirmed the negative impacts that masks have on Rhode Island’s children. Parents are the experts of their children: and their voices need to be heard. Study after study proves that masks have little impact on COVID spread, while hurting the social and academic development of our children. Instead of recognizing the fact that school masking does not make sense, it appears that many of our leaders are intent to continue this harmful policy rather than admit they were wrong all along. Our amendment will demonstrate which Representatives and Senators elevate politics over our children’s health.”

The House Minority Caucus membership includes Leader Blake Filippi, Whip Michael Chippendale, Representative Brian Newberry, Representative David Place, Representative George Nardone, Representative Robert Quattrocchi, Representative Justin Price, and Representative Sherry Roberts.

