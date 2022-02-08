Point Association of Newport’s Annual Fundraising Campaign Raises $23K for MLK Center

Neighborhood Association raised $23,040 for the MLK Center in 2021, has raised and donated nearly $100,000 to the Center in last eight years.

The Point Association of Newport capped off its 2021 year of community activities with their eighth annual year-end fundraising drive to benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Community Center. This fundraising campaign was directed by John Broughan and Bill Rauch, who have wonderfully led this fundraising effort for the last eight years.

The neighborhood association collected a record shattering $23,040 in donations from its members and neighbors on the Point to help the MLK Center, an increase of nearly $6,000 over last year’s record setting donation. Since initiating the MLK Center holiday campaign seven years ago, the Point Association has raised more than $97,000 to help the Center to continue and expand the services offered to Newport neighbors in need.

“We’re incredibly honored to once again be on the receiving end of great generosity from The Point Association. This year’s record-breaking donation by their team will go such an incredibly long way in our efforts to nourish, educate and support those in need around Newport County,” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. “The Point Association was named our Keeper of the Dream: Community Partner in 2019 and we’re forever grateful to have such a strong friendship with them.”

“Every year for the past eight years our members and neighbors have shown their generosity and support for the MLK Center through our annual fundraising drive,” said Ken Snyder, President of the Point Association. “And this year, when the need was greater than ever, so was our commitment to support the wonderful work of the MLK Center with a record breaking level of participation and generosity. We are honored to do our part in support of the MLK Center’s work to feed the hungry, provide high quality educational programs for children, engage seniors, and much more. And as the MLK Center celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2022, we look forward to continuing our neighborhood support of their much needed community programs.”

In addition to their efforts on behalf of the MLK Center, the Point Association has raised and contributed nearly $21,000 in the last eleven years to numerous other local organizations and charities that serve our community.

The Point Association of Newport, comprised of neighbors and residents in Newport’s historic Point neighborhood, has been serving the neighborhood and community for over 60 years. We pride ourselves in taking proactive measures to make our neighborhood a better place to live and work. The year-end activities of the Point Association not only include the fundraising drive for the MLK Center and their annual coat drive, but additional programs that help boost neighbors and members of the community during the holiday season. This year, the Point Association sponsored their annual Christmas Tree lighting in Storer Park and continued our efforts to help bring joy to the community during another difficult year of the pandemic. Volunteers placed Christmas wreaths on the 41 historic gas street lamps in the neighborhood and sponsored “Light Up the Point,” a call for all neighbors to light up their homes with decorations, window candles, lightings and Christmas trees to celebrate the holidays. Over 150 homes participated in this effort to “Light up the Point” for all neighbors and the community to enjoy.

