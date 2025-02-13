Rhode Island Lawmakers Honor Black Soldiers of the Revolutionary War

In recognition of Black History Month, Rhode Island lawmakers have formally acknowledged the contributions of Black soldiers who fought in the American Revolution as part of the 1st Rhode Island Regiment.

The state Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday passed resolutions (2025-S 0224, 2025-H 5411) introduced by Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Jennifer A. Stewart to commemorate the regiment, also known as the Black Regiment and Varnum’s Regiment. The measure officially designates Feb. 11, 2025, as “1st Rhode Island Regiment/Black Regiment Day.”

The 1st Rhode Island Regiment was an integrated military unit composed of Black, Indigenous, and white soldiers who fought together from 1778 through the end of the Revolutionary War in 1783. The regiment is particularly noted for its role in the Battle of Rhode Island in Portsmouth, where it held the right flank of the Continental Army and repelled multiple Hessian attacks.

“It is not widely known that Black soldiers served during the Revolutionary War, and it is important to raise public awareness of their contributions,” said Sen. Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol). Rep. Stewart (D-Dist. 59, Pawtucket) added that the resolution highlights how Black Americans have been fighting for liberty since the nation’s founding nearly 250 years ago.

Re-enactors portraying members of the 1st Rhode Island Regiment were present for the resolution’s passage, including Commanding Officer Joanne Breslin, Major Michael Breslin, and Jason Roomes, a descendant of a regiment member. John D. Harvey, curator and caretaker of the Varnum House Museum in East Greenwich, also attended.

To further honor the regiment’s legacy, the Varnum Continentals will host a commemorative event on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Varnum Armory Museum in East Greenwich. Additionally, the Battle of Rhode Island Association will present a lecture on the Black Regiment at Common Fence Point Arts, Wellness, & Community Center in Portsmouth on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The resolution states that the 1st Rhode Island Regiment “distinguished itself with deeds of great valor” during the war. Lawmakers hope this official recognition will ensure the regiment’s contributions remain a visible part of American history.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

