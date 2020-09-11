Rhode Island Commerce and the Rhode Island Department of Health are launch a “Screen and Get Away” contest to promote symptom tracking and monitoring during the COVID-19 crisis.

From September 11th to September 25th, Rhode Islanders over the age of 18 are encouraged to use the CRUSH COVID RI app and complete the Symptom Diary for seven consecutive days. Of those who meet the eligibility, three winners will be chosen at random.

To enter, participants must submit a screenshot of their completed symptom diary. Only one submission is allowed per person. Deadline to enter is September 25th.

Prizes: Three individual prizes for a one-night stay at the Dean Hotel, Hotel Providence or Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel

Enter here -> https://www.research.net/r/GNQ7KWD.