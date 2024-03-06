Rhode Island to Receive Over $1 Billion from Initial ‘Minibus’ Appropriations Package

The U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a $467.5 billion ‘minibus’ appropriations package Wednesday, paving the way for Congress to potentially approve six spending bills this week. The comprehensive package encompasses crucial funding for various federal departments, agencies, and programs, spanning Agriculture, Commerce-Justice-Science (CJS), Energy-Water, Interior-Environment, Military Construction-Veterans Affairs (Milcon-VA), and Transportation-Housing and Urban Development (THUD).

With this milestone achieved, the spotlight now shifts to Senate Republicans, who, if willing to collaborate with Democrats, must act promptly to send this spending package to the President for approval before the looming March 8 deadline. Subsequently, attention will turn to addressing a second batch of outstanding appropriations bills by March 22 to avert a partial federal government shutdown.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Legislative Branch subcommittee, celebrated the passage and highlighted the inclusion of vital funding for Rhode Island in the minibus bill. Senator Reed emphasized the significant impact of the fiscal year 2024 minibus appropriations package, directing well over $1 billion to Rhode Island. He underscored the bill’s role in bolstering the economy, supporting families, and addressing critical infrastructure needs.

“This legislation makes major investments in America and Rhode Island. It will help grow our economy and support working families,” stated Senator Reed. He outlined allocations for infrastructure upgrades, public health and safety improvements, housing initiatives, and addressing hunger, environmental concerns, and more.

On the national scale, the minibus appropriations package allocates substantial funding across key areas, including Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Related Agencies, with a total funding of $26.2 billion. This includes allocations for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the FDA, benefiting Rhode Island through various programs and initiatives.

In Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, the bill allocates $68.53 billion in discretionary funding, supporting critical endeavors such as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), U.S. Department of Commerce, National Science Foundation (NSF), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Rhode Island stands to benefit through funding for law enforcement, justice systems, economic development, and a pilot program for working waterfront preservation.

The Energy and Water Development section of the bill allocates $58.19 billion for the Department of Energy, Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation, and independent agencies, contributing to clean energy research, renewable energy initiatives, and water infrastructure projects in Rhode Island.

Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies receive $41.2 billion in total funding, supporting initiatives from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and cultural programs through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in Rhode Island.

Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies secure $135.25 billion in non-defense discretionary funding and $172.5 billion in mandatory funding. This substantial funding addresses veterans’ medical care, mental health services, and various other veteran-related initiatives.

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies receive a total funding of $106 billion for Transportation and $70.07 billion for Housing and Urban Development. Senator Reed played a crucial role in crafting provisions benefitting Rhode Island, including funding for transportation infrastructure, housing programs, and economic development initiatives.

The bill now awaits approval in the U.S. Senate, and subsequent attention will turn to the remaining six appropriations bills covering Defense, Financial Services and General Government, Homeland Security, Labor-Health, Human Services, and Education (LHHSE), Legislative Branch, and State and Foreign Operations. The comprehensive minibus appropriations package aims to address critical national and state priorities, fostering bipartisan cooperation for the benefit of the American people.

