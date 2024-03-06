Former Newport Firefighter Sentenced in Deadly DUI Crash

A former Newport Firefighter was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges related to a fatal crash in 2022 that claimed the life of 17-year-old Matthew Dennison and left 19-year-old Kevin MacDonald with severe injuries.

Alexander Krajewski, a 32-year-old North Kingstown resident, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily harm.

In response to the guilty plea, Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg handed down a 15-year sentence, with 12 years to be served at the Adult Correctional Institutions. Additionally, the defendant received a three-year suspended sentence, followed by 15 years of probation. The Court imposed $6,000 in fines, a seven-year license revocation post-prison release, and mandated completion of a substance abuse program upon the completion of the sentence.

The incident occurred on the evening of February 12, 2022, when Krajewski, heavily intoxicated, was driving his black Ford F-150 on Ten Rod Road in Exeter. Around 9:00 pm, he departed the proper lane of travel, entering oncoming traffic, and collided with a white Nissan Altima. Responding to a report of the collision, Rhode Island State Police troopers discovered the aftermath of a severe head-on crash, with Exeter Fire and Rescue providing immediate assistance to the injured occupants of the Nissan Altima.

Troopers at the scene noted an overwhelming odor of alcohol on Krajewski’s breath, along with bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. The defendant admitted to consuming alcohol before driving and failed field sobriety tests. A Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) revealed a staggering Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.234%, almost three times the legal limit. Subsequently, Krajewski was taken into custody.

At the Hope Valley State Police Barracks, Krajewski refused to undergo a chemical breath test. Obtaining a warrant, troopers conducted a blood test at 12:29 a.m., determining a BAC of 0.189%, more than twice the legal limit, approximately three-and-a-half hours after the crash.

Leading the investigation and prosecution were Assistant Attorney General Mark Trovato of the Office of the Attorney General, along with Captain Jeffrey P. L’heureux, Corporal Adam Kennett, and Trooper Andrew Pilling of the Rhode Island State Police. The tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of driving under the influence.

